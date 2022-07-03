Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and The City of Moline have officially proclaimed July 2022 as Park and Recreation Month (an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association).

Make a quick pit-stop to celebrate at a different park every Thursday in July from 12:30– 1:30 p.m., when free popsicles will be offered to the community sponsored by Dead Poet’s Espresso, a news release says.

All ages are welcome. Other giveaways, yard games and handouts will be featured each week. Only one

popsicle per person will be given while supplies last.

Sign Gypsies Illinois Quad Cities will be on site for week one with a photo spot.

All dates and locations:

July 7 – Millennium Park: 79th Street & 34th Avenue

July 14 – Karstens Park: 6th Street & 23rd Avenue

July 21 – Stephens Park: 7th Street & 15th Avenue

July 28 – Browning Park: 15th Street & 22nd Avenue

In the event of a cancellation, notice will be posted on the city’s Facebook page.

About Moline Parks and Recreation

Our Department is responsible for the management and daily operations of all Parks and Recreation facilities, including 23 parks, more than 700 acres of parkland, over 16 miles of bicycle/pedestrian trails, Riverside Family Aquatic Center, Greenvalley Sports Complex, two municipal cemeteries and more. (facebook.com/molineparks), Twitter (@MolineParks), Instagram (@MolineParks) and YouTube.