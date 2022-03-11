Visit Quad Cities president/CEO Dave Herrell spoke in Springfield Wednesday, to urge the Illinois General Assembly to continue support for the pandemic-battered tourism industry.

“Tourism is a hyper-competitive landscape. It always has been and will continue to be,” Herrell – who’s chairman of the Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB) — told the state Senate Tourism and Hospitality Committee.

“The system shock of the pandemic has elevated the significance of tourism because it directly impacts numerous business sectors, communities, and small businesses,” he said. “And the tax revenues the public sector relies on to improve quality of life and quality of place are generated on the back of the travel and tourism industry. Non-resident revenues are unbelievably valuable to our state and its communities.

“Destination organizations are continuing to drive recovery and we are boots on the ground,” Herrell said. “Tourism is big business and comes in many forms. Meetings and events, group travel, conventions, conferences, transient business, sports tourism, and leisure all need to be prioritized if we are to recover and thrive again.

“Our stakeholders are counting on us and need viable and strong organizations to compete with surrounding states, to meet high expectations and to support our mission critical work,” he said. “Yes, we are seeing positive movement and momentum, but we need to continually invest, fortify a strategy, and execute if we are going to return to levels that we realized pre-pandemic.”

“We all know that leisure travel has the best chance to recover sooner but we must have a sense of urgency due to the uncertainty and volatility in the marketplace,” Herrell said.

“We are here today because we are asking for additional funding for tourism to continue marketing, promoting, and developing our communities and regions as destinations for visitors, engaging our residents, and activating investment,” he said.

Importance of tourism in Illinois

Travel and tourism is an essential investment for Illinois, generating nearly $43.1 billion in direct spending (ranking Illinois 6th in the nation), Herrell told lawmakers, pointing out that:

● It supports 344,100 Illinois jobs.

● It saves the average Illinois household $1,300 in taxes each year.

● For every $1 in destination promotional spending, the state receives $11 in tax revenue.

● Though the impact of the pandemic is steadily declining, rising gas prices are impacting travelers planning over the next six months.

“We need to be in this for the long-haul,” Herrell said, noting ICCVB member funding comes largely from state hotel tax revenues, so when the pandemic began, their ability to operate and promote tourism was adversely impacted.

Organizations like Visit Quad Cities got a total of $34 million from state hotel tax revenue in FY2020 but when the shutdown began, ICCVB members were directed to use funds only on necessary operations, Herrell said.

“This meant halting marketing and some members had to de-obligate funds back to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity,” he said, noting in FY2021, only half the previously appropriated funds were distributed to DMOs.

“While there were other economic relief efforts for our industry, these state hotel tax revenue funds were never recuperated, and we are still trying to recover from this loss,” Herrell said. “Meeting and event cancellations and postponements have been extremely challenging for destinations and the partners we work closely with throughout the year.”

Domestic business travel, per U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, will not get back to 2019 levels until 2024, he said.

“While there have been significant efforts at the state and federal level to boost the visitor economy, The Illinois Department of Revenue does not anticipate that state hotel tax revenue will recover to pre pandemic levels until FY25,” Herrell said. “That is why we are asking for resources, to continue to support our communities, the many sectors we impact so that we can continue to drive revenue, support our stakeholders including small business and help our local economies thrive.”

Federal funds helped

Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds were directed to help bridge the gap in state hotel tax revenues in FY2022, restoring Local Tourism and Convention Bureau (LTCB) Grant funding back to its 2020 level of $34 million, Herrell said.

“FY22 LTCB funds supported destination organizations to adapt to the unique challenges of COVID-19, figuring out how to increase bookings, adapt marketing strategies, keep employees, and retain a program of work with existing and new clients for small, medium and large events,” he said.

The TaxSlayer Center 1201 River Drive, Moline, is hosting the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament this weekend through Sunday.

The 2023 budget must continue to support tourism, and it’s critical federal funding continue as well, Herrell said.

“Large-scale events are not easy to land, and we need to have a strategic approach and fund to be competitive against other states that we compete with every day,” he said, praising the state’s $10-million investment in the Tourism Attraction & Festivals Grant program last year.

“It has been a hugely successful strategic effort to improve tourism product in our local economies,” Herrell said. “Demand and need for this investment was so high there are many opportunities that could be catalytic for communities around the state but there is not enough money to support this program.”

That is why ICCVB is asking for an additional investment of $10 million to further enhance attractions, festivals, and events “which we all desperately need throughout the state,” he said.

“Travel and tourism play a vital role in our Illinois economy, fueling hundreds of thousands of jobs and driving significant economic activity across our communities every year,” Sylvia Garcia, acting director of the Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, said last August, announcing the $10-million grant program.

“To help the tourism industry with its continued recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois has launched a new $10 million program to help communities attract new and returning visitors to their attractions, events and festivals.”

Illinois hotel jobs recovery

State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) – who chairs the tourism committee — joined the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association this week to urge the General Assembly to pass a Hotel Jobs Recovery Program, to allocate funds toward rehiring workers after a two-year record low occupancy rate caused by the pandemic.

State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) is chairwoman of the Senate Tourism and Hospitality Committee.

“Nationally and right here in Illinois, the tourism industry took the hardest hit throughout the pandemic,” Feigenholtz said in a release. “Unlike other industries, hotels and lodging were not given federal relief and need an infusion of $250 million in order to keep larger hotels that are destinations for convention visitors afloat. Without this funding, hotels and lodging businesses could be forced to close and many jobs will be lost.”

The Hotel Jobs Recovery Grant Program would provide funds to operators of hotels in an amount equal to $1,500 per hotel room. Eighty percent of the funds would be used for payroll costs and the remaining 20% must be used on public safety upgrades, property taxes, mortgage payments, or debts incurred due to the COVID pandemic.

Hotels nationally have seen $111.8 billion in losses tied to room reservations and major declines in event rentals and convention scheduling. Senate Bill 4184 calls for $250 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to be allocated to provide grants of $1,500 per room in hotels in the city of Chicago.

The pandemic’s impact on the industry has been startling, as hotels have sustained a large decline in occupancy for more than two years now, with occupancy in Chicago hotels hitting 14.6% in December 2020 and never fully recovering, according to the release. On average last year, Chicago’s hotel occupancy rate hovered around 44%.

“With this federal funding, our state would begin recovery efforts by adding more jobs and enhance the tourism industry within the city of Chicago and all across the state,” said Feigenholtz.