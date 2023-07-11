Visit Quad Cities has a new Board Chair, along with two new members on its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2023-24.

The new Board members are Travis Hankins, vice president and general manager at Bally’s Quad Cities and Allison Wright, partner at Pappas Wright, PC. Corri Spiegel, city administrator for the City of Davenport, will be the new Board Chair.

“I’m honored to serve as the next chair of Visit Quad Cities and continue working as a steward for tourism in the Quad Cities regional destination,” said Spiegel. “There are many sections of the QC being redeveloped and reimagined. I know from serving with the other community leaders on this board that we are committed to improving the region to remain competitive in the future.”

The members of the Visit Quad Cities Executive Committee and Officers include:

Corri Spiegel, Chairwoman

Ben Leischner, Immediate Past Chairman

Maria Ontiveros, First Vice-Chair

Jennifer Sautter, Second Vice-Chair

Mo Hyder, Treasurer

Dave Herrell, Secretary

The members of the Visit Quad Cities Board of Directors include:

Neil Dahlstrom, Deere & Company

John DeDoncker, Community Leader & TBK Bank Board Member

Mayor Bob Gallagher, City of Bettendorf

Todd Hajduk, TPC Deere Run

Travis Hankins, Bally’s Quad Cities

Michelle Hargrave, Figge Art Museum

Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities; Ex-Officio

Nick Holke, Axis Hotel

Mo Hyder, Rhythm City Casino Resort

Ben Leischner, Quad Cities International Airport

John Maxwell, Scott County Board of Supervisors

Maria Ontiveros, Mercado on Fifth & Group O

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, City of Moline

Jennifer Sautter, MindFire Communications

Corri Spiegel, City of Davenport

Kai Swanson, Rock Island County, Illinois & Augustana College

Mayor Mike Thoms, City of Rock Island

Allison Wright, Pappas Wright, PC

“We are grateful for the talented team of regional leaders that serve our mission, vision, brand promise, and share our values,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “Tourism matters and its value to our regional economy and vitality must have strong community leaders and champions aligned with the legacy we want to create for the QC. Our Board of Directors continues to lead our regional destination into the future as we all strive to competitively position the Quad Cities to be a place where all visitors and Quad Citizens can thrive.”

For more information on Visit Quad Cities, including a list of upcoming events and dining options, click here.