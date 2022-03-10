Visit Quad Cities and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) have a new partnership that combines their website calendars into a collaborative effort.

Through this, DDP uses a feed from the Visit Quad Cities website calendar to share information about all events happening in downtown Davenport on their website.

Visit Quad Cities invites other downtowns to partner with them on their event calendar. Each calendar can be customized to only show events that are happening in a specific downtown. While on the Visit Quad Cities calendar, everyone’s events are viewable.

The home page for the event calendar at visitquadcities.com.

Visit Quad Cities’ website, visitquadcities.com, has welcomed nearly 1.5 million visitors since 2018 and almost 2 million user sessions, according to a release from the group. Quad Citizens accounted for 500,000 of those visits. People from Chicago, Madison, Milwaukee, Omaha, Minneapolis, Cedar Rapids, and Des Moines made up the most significant number of visitors to the site. One of the highest visited pages on the website is the event calendar.

Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell (File photo)

“Great destinations have a robust portfolio of diverse events for residents and visitors to experience,” said Dave Herrell, President/CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “Visit Quad Cities has built the most comprehensive event calendar in the region. It provides a valuable resource for our communities, event owners, and promoters to upload their events and showcase them to a wide audience.

“Partnering with downtown organizations to more effectively promote events and festivals is important,” he said. “We are all working together to build the vibrancy of the downtown experience, tourism product, and activate Quad Citizens and visitors.”

There are multiple calendars that people can submit their events to in the QC, but that takes a lot of time. Visit Quad Cities has been working to share its calendar with others so an event can be submitted once and appear on various other websites. It cuts down on the number of calendar entries people need to submit, creating a universal calendar for the whole region.

Last year, event and festival organizers submitted more than 1,300 events to the Visit Quad Cities event calendar. The calendar has become a valuable resource for Quad Citizens and visitors looking for things to do.

Kyle Carter is head of the Downtown Davenport Partnership and VP for place management for the Quad Cities Chamber.

“The Visit Quad Cities event calendar is the go-to location to learn about all the fantastic festivals and events happening in the QC,” said Kyle Carter, Vice President, Place Management for the Quad Cities Chamber. “Through this partnership, we are making it easier for people to submit events and find out about all the great activities taking place in downtown Davenport. In addition, every downtown in the region can now integrate their website calendar with Visit Quad Cities.”