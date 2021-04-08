Visit Quad Cities has launched its new “Bring It QC” initiative

Visit Quad Cities has launched its new “Bring It QC” initiative.



People living in the Quad Cities can be easily connected with the Visit Quad Cities team to identify new events, conventions and conferences in the area.



Plus this new program will allow community members to submit their suggestions on what events should come to the Quad Cities next.



“By doing the things we’re doing through this campaign through Bring it QC it really is going to do the things we want to achieve from creating non resident revenues in our community and that’s what it’s all about,” said Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities President & CEO.



For more information on the program you can visit their website.