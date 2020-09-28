Visit Quad Cities launches fall edition of QC Restaurant Week

Visit Quad Cities has launched a new fall edition of QC Restaurant Week Oct. 11-24. Restaurant participation is free. Deadline to register is Oct. 5.

For more information,visit the newly redesigned QC Restaurant Week website at www.qcrestaurantweek.com.

All restaurants, including delivery and carryout, can register.

“Quad Cities restaurants, in particular our locally owned and operated ones, are in need of support,” Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in a news release. “During the last several months, they have been incredibly creative, agile, and resilient and we need these small businesses to survive and thrive again.”

“Local restaurants make communities unique and we are fortunate to have so many as part of our regional destination,” he said. “We encourage all Quad Citizens and visitors to experience and support our QC restaurant scene.”

For eight years, Visit Quad Cities traditionally has held Quad Cities Restaurant Week in February.

Visit Quad Cities encourages food lovers to explore www.qcrestaurantweek.com and to keep checking back as new restaurants are added.

Quad-Citians have a chance to win a smorgasbord of local restaurant gift cards. Individuals who purchase a meal from one of the QC Restaurant Week restaurants from Oct. 11-24 can fill out the entry form on the website with a picture of their receipt, photo of themselves at the restaurant, or posing with their carryout meal for a chance to win.

Founded in 1990, Visit Quad Cities is the official Destination Marketing and Management Organization (DMMO) for the region.