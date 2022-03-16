In its 10th year, with more than 55 participating businesses, the annual QC Restaurant Week will be March 21-27, organized by Visit Quad Cities.

Visit Quad Cities encourages food lovers to explore here for all of the restaurants’ details, a news release says.

In addition to supporting local restaurants, visitors can win gift cards. People who purchase a meal (or meals) from any of the QC Restaurant Week restaurants between March 21-27 can fill out the entry form on the website with a picture of their receipt, photo of themselves at the restaurant, or posing with their carryout meal for a chance to win, the release says.

This year, Visit Quad Cities wants to recognize and honor some of those in the local restaurant industry who go above and beyond to make experiences special and who bring customer-centric energy to work with them, the release says.

Nominations are being taken here through March 22. Visit Quad Cities will select several nominees who demonstrate exemplary customer service to be recognized, the release says.

