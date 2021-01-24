Visit Quad Cities, Quad Cities Chamber work to develop brand … and you can take part

Quad City residents can take a survey about living, working, and investing in the Quad-Cities region .. and may win a prize in the process.

Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber are working together to develop a regional brand and marketing strategy to further position the Quad-Cities region to attract and retain talent along with investment, a news release says. This initiative is part of a community-wide effort to work collaboratively to achieve the Q2030 Regional Vision.

The public is invited to take the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/quadcities_communitysurvey. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete. All information provided is strictly confidential.

Respondents have the option to enter their email address at the end of the survey to be entered into a drawing for a $500 Keep It QC Visa Gift Card to use at Quad Cities’ businesses.

“We must have a carefully thought-out strategy and regional messaging plan so that we can competitively position our region to ignite growth, talent acquisition, and investment, said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities.

“Every community around the globe is re-thinking and re-imagining how they are going to recover and compete, moving forward,” he said. “I am grateful for the collaboration with our partners at the Quad Cities Chamber and for the many community leaders involved with this important project.”

“This is the first-ever partnership between the Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities to create a common approach to promote the Quad Cities region,” said Paul Rumler, president and CEO, Quad Cities Chamber. “To get authentic feedback from our community and be as inclusive as possible, we’re asking all Quad Citizens to take the survey and invite others to do the same. The feedback we get will drive our messaging when recruiting businesses, investment and a strong workforce to our region.”

The new Quad Cities brand and marketing strategy is being led by Resonance, which previously developed the Tourism Master Plan and Tourism Brand for Visit Quad Cities. As leading advisors in tourism, real estate and economic development, Resonance helps places understand market trends, assess their strengths and weaknesses, engage local communities, plan for the future, and create branding and communications in order to realize their full economic potential.

About Visit Quad Cities and Quad Cities Chamber

Founded in 1990, Visit Quad Cities is the official Destination Management and Marketing Organization (DMMO) for the region. Visit Quad Cities is a private, non-profit engine charged with driving economic opportunity through tourism, building our authentic brand, telling and selling the Quad Cities story, and enhancing Quad Citizens’ quality of life and place. For more information on Visit Quad Cities, go to visitquadcities.com.

Founded in 2010, the Quad Cities Chamber serves as the regional economic development organization serving the Quad Cities Combined Statistical Area, which includes Rock Island, Henry, Mercer counties in Illinois and Scott, Muscatine, and Clinton counties in Iowa. The Quad Cities Chamber facilitates business growth and is dedicated to building a prosperous regional economy where all can thrive. For more information, go to quadcitieschamber.com.