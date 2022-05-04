Visit Quad Cities continues to share the region’s authentic story, with the relaunch of its podcast under the region’s new “QC, That’s Where” brand.

The QC, That’s Where podcast (formerly QC Current, which started in 2020) is comprised of episodes focusing on telling untold stories of this must-experience riverfront destination, according to a Wednesday release from Visit Quad Cities.

Visit Quad Cities has relaunched its bi-weekly podcast, now called “QC, That’s Where.”

Through in-depth interviews with Quad Citizens, listeners will learn more about little-known local history, innovations, and unexpected entrepreneurs who capture the energy, culture, and spirit of the QC areas. The QC, That’s Where podcast promotes these local genuine stories that are an integral part of where we’ve come from, who we are, and where we’re going.

“Visit Quad Cities will continue to build visibility and tell the incredibly rich story of our regional destination,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “Compelling content drives everything and this is a chance for us to uncork the QC as a critically important storyteller for our community. We can also use this podcast as a vehicle and platform to further connect visitors and Quad Citizens with our brand narrative.”

Dave Herrell is president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

The QC, That’s Where podcast’s lineup of guests includes:

Donna Young – Isabel Bloom

Dr. Kit Ford – Argrow’s House

DJ K Yung (Rachel Hagen)

Chad Pregracke – Living Lands & Waters

Previous podcast episodes have included Ryan Burchett, Mississippi River Distilling Company; Sean Moeller and John McDermott, Racoon Motel; Minda Powers-Douglas, QC Haunts and History; Patrick Allie, Rock Island Museum; Gaye Shannon Burnett and Johnathan Burnett, Azubuike African American Council for the Arts; and Jenna & Jay Sanders of 392 Caffe to name a few.

Katrina Keuning is Visit Quad Cities’ new Digital Marketing Storyteller.

The show is hosted by Katrina Keuning, Visit Quad Cities Digital Marketing Storyteller. Originally from Michigan, Kuening came to the QC after graduating from Northern Michigan University, receiving her B.A. in Media Production. She joined the Visit Quad Cities team in November 2021, after working for WQAD.

Episodes launch bi-weekly and are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts. Just search “QC, That’s Where” or Visit Quad Cities to find the episodes. All episodes can also be always found on VistQuadCities.com.