Tickets are on sale now for the opportunity to sample some of the best dishes East Moline has to offer at the 2023 Taste of East Moline on Thursday, May 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Rust Belt.
Bobby Ray Bunch is back providing the entertainment this year, along with a silent auction and local restaurants providing samples of the best dishes on their menus. A cash bar will be available.
Participating restaurants this year include:
Combine
Cones on the Corner
Damion’s Rib Haven
G’s Gourmet Popcorn
Happy Joe’s
Hyatt Place
Hy-Vee
Jewel
Junior’s Sports Bar and Grill
Midwest Ale Works
Olde Town Bakery
QC Plate Me
Revive Café
Rudy’s Tacos
St. Giuseppe’s
Tap 22
The Palace
Uncle Rich’s Coney Island
Proceeds from the event support the grants program at the East Moline Community Fund. The Rust Belt is located at 533 12th Avenue in East Moline. For more information about Taste of East Moline and to buy tickets, click here. For more information on the East Moline Community Fund, click here.