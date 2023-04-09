Tickets are on sale now for the opportunity to sample some of the best dishes East Moline has to offer at the 2023 Taste of East Moline on Thursday, May 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Rust Belt.

Bobby Ray Bunch is back providing the entertainment this year, along with a silent auction and local restaurants providing samples of the best dishes on their menus. A cash bar will be available.

Participating restaurants this year include:

Combine

Cones on the Corner

Damion’s Rib Haven

G’s Gourmet Popcorn

Happy Joe’s

Hyatt Place

Hy-Vee

Jewel

Junior’s Sports Bar and Grill

Midwest Ale Works

Olde Town Bakery

QC Plate Me

Revive Café

Rudy’s Tacos

St. Giuseppe’s

Tap 22

The Palace

Uncle Rich’s Coney Island

Proceeds from the event support the grants program at the East Moline Community Fund. The Rust Belt is located at 533 12th Avenue in East Moline. For more information about Taste of East Moline and to buy tickets, click here. For more information on the East Moline Community Fund, click here.