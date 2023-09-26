Take a trip to the early days of the Quad Cities and meet some of Moline’s early citizens during Echoes from Riverside at Riverside Cemetery. The walk takes place on Saturday, September 30 from 1- 3 p.m. The walk is $5 per person and children 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased on the day of the walk at the Riverside Chapel Mausoleum, 3300 Fifth Avenue.

Guided tours start at the Riverside Chapel Mausoleum and the first tour leaves at 1 p.m. Groups leave every 15 minutes until the last tour leaves at 3 p.m. The takes about an hour and a half and includes some uneven terrain. There will be no buses for transportation this year. All funds raised from this event go to the perpetual care fund that sustains and supports Moline’s two cemeteries, Riverside and Moline Memorial Park. The Fourth Avenue Cemetery will be closed to vehicular traffic during the event.

This year’s program is dedicated to Rydur J. Newton, owner of Moline Monument Company (1969-2023). He was a supporter of Moline Cemeteries and is greatly missed.

The program this year focuses on the early Moline pioneers in the original cemetery (Fourth Avenue Cemetery). This year’s characters and the actors who play them are:

– Joel Wells (1775-1838), played by Greg Bouljon, was the first person to build a cabin in Moline and is one of Moline’s early founders.

– David Sears (1804-1884), played by Daniel Williams, was a dam and mill builder and one of Moline’s early founders.

– Helen Reed (1813-1882), played by Amanda Whipple, was a humanitarian and honored citizen.

– Dr. Robert Meyer (1858-1922), played by Derek Rotz, was a doctor, coroner, farmer and inventor.

– Christine Nave (1802-1883), played by Becky Maxson, was a cook on Arsenal Island.

– Amanda Plambeck (1861-1956), played by Dorothy White, was a dressmaker.

– William VanDerVoort (1869-1921), played by Bob White, was the founder/owner of Moline Automobile Company and Root & VanDerVoort Engineering Company.

For more information about Moline Parks and Recreation visit their website or Facebook page.