The Rock Island Public Library has two author events in two days where readers can learn about the wonders of nature and life during the Great Depression.

The library will host another virtual author “visit” on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m., courtesy of Illinois Libraries Present. Author Robin Wall Kimmerer will give a Zoom presentation on Braiding Sweetgrass and the Honorable Harvest. The event is online only and the link to participate will be sent after registration. To register, call the library at (309) 732-7341, or visit the library event calendar here.

Kimmerer is the bestselling, award-winning author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants. She will share her take on the interconnectedness of humans and nature and the importance of recognizing and respecting the gifts of the earth. She will use her experiences as a botanist, Indigenous science professor and environmental advocate to show how she learned to listen to the voice of the natural world.

Kimmerer will be joined by Cindy Crosby, an author, compiler or contributor of more than 20 books, including Chasing Dragonflies: A Natural, Cultural, and Personal History, and The Tallgrass Prairie: An Introduction (both from Northwestern University Press). Crosby earned a master’s degree in natural resources/environmental communication from the University of Wisconsin-Steven’s Point in 2014. She serves as a steward on the Schulenberg Prairie at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Ill. and directs dragonfly monitoring activities as a steward for the Arboretum and for Nachusa Grasslands, a Nature Conservancy site with bison in Franklin Grove, Ill.

The library will host an in-person discussion with local author John Donald O’Shea on Thursday, June 22 at 2 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street, entitled “Memories of the Great Depression.” The presentation features real-life stories of life during this era that he collected for his books, Memories of the Great Depression, A Time Forgotten, and Memories of the Great Depression, A Time Remembered.

Besides the books, John Donald O’Shea is the author of three plays published with Brooklyn Publishers and fifteen other plays with other publishers. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Notre Dame Law School. He served in the United States Naval Reserve and reached the rank of Lt. Commander. He served as an Assistant States Attorney for Rock Island County and as Corporation Counsel for the City of Moline. In January 2000, he retired as a Circuit Judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit of Illinois, after serving for twenty-six years.

If you feel the need, the need to read, don’t miss the library’s 4th Friday Book Sale, which takes place on the 4th Friday of each month, except for November and December at the Rock Island Downtown Library Community Room, 401 19th Street, Rock Island. This month’s sale takes place on Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Unless specially marked, items are “fill a bag for a donation”. Shopper bags are available.

For more information on the library and its programs, click here or call 309-732-READ.