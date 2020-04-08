1  of  7
Visitors at Rock Island County Court Complex required to wear face covering

Local News
Pharmacist hand holding N95 mask in pharmacy drugstore

Wednesday afternoon Rock Island County Sheriff Gerald Bustos announced that beginning Thursday, March 9 all visitors of the Rock Island County Court Complex will need to wear a face covering (i.e. N95 mask, scarf, or homemade cloth covering).

Due to the demand for protective facial coverings nationwide, they are unable to provide visitors with masks.

Sheriff Bustos said, “the health and safety of both our employees, plus the visiting public, is our primary concern for instituting these new restrictions.”

