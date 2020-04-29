Visitors to the Whiteside County Courthouse will be required to wear a face mask

Even though the Whiteside County Courthouse is still closed except by an appointment, effective May 1 all visitors entering or present within the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask at all times and have their temperature taken upon entry, according to a statement released by Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker.

The Sheriff’s Office will not provide masks to the public, except to those who must appear in order to request an Order of Protection and do not have a mask of their own.

Anyone with a fever above 100.4 will not be allowed to enter the Courthouse.

The sheriff says that these requirements are to help protect the citizens of Whiteside County from COVID-19 and is consistent with the Executive Order of the Illinois Governor, the Administrative Orders of the Chief Judge of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit and the Presiding Judge of Whiteside County, and with all public health guidance.