Visual artists invited to participate in Quarantine Arts Exhibition

Quad City Arts’ plan to help regional artists stay motivated by creating artwork throughout the quarantine will continue into 2021 with the culminating exhibition of chosen works postponed to October 2021.

The plan is to share the artwork with the public when people can safely gather socially, a news release says.

Artists residing within a 250-mile radius of the Quad Cities may submit up to two artworks of any medium created during the pandemic that began in March 2020 for a juried, group exhibition in Quad City Arts’ Rock Island Gallery from Oct. 15-Dec. 3.

There is no entry fee. Artwork that was entered previously still will be considered. https://www.quadcityarts.com/quarantine-art-exhibition-entries

Timeline:

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021: Entries for “Quarantine Art Exhibition” due by midnight using Quad City Art’s website: Quadcityarts.com

Sept. 10, 2021: Artists will be notified of acceptance status

Oct. 9, 2021: Accepted artists deliver artwork to Quad City Arts between 10-5 (mailed art must arrive by October8)

Dec. 3, 2021: “Quarantine Art Exhibition” closes at Quad City Arts

Dec. 4, 2021: Artists pick up work at Quad City Arts between 10-5 pm

The exhibition originally was scheduled to open in February. Because social- distancing guidelines are still in place, Quad City Arts will postpone the exhibition to a time where an opening reception could be held.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Quad City Arts Gallery is at 1715 Second Avenue in the Arts and Entertainment District of Rock Island.

For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo, 309-793-1213, extension 108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.