Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was in Muscatine Friday afternoon.

Just days after the GOP Republican Presidential Primary debate in Alabama, Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is back on the road in Iowa. Ramaswamy spoke to a large crowd at the Pizza Ranch in Muscatine, emphasizing his determination on winning the Republican race.

Vivek Ramaswamy (photo by Jackson Rozinsky)

With the Iowa Caucuses coming up in January, Ramaswamy wants to distance himself from the candidate in the lead, former President Donald Trump.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who’s able to speak the truth about certain hard issues,” said Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican Presidential candidate. “I respect President Trump, I’m the only other candidate in this race on that debate stage who has who has honored him and his legacy as an American-first leader.”

Ramaswamy is counting on younger people to vote in the Iowa Caucus. “We’re bringing some people into the Iowa Caucus at a large scale,” Ramaswamy said. “Thinking about independent voters, young people, college students, Libertarians into this movement that I think are going to deliver a major surprise at that Iowa Caucus on January 15th.”

When mentioning the Libertarian party, Our Quad Cities News’ Jackson Rozinsky asked the candidate whether he plans on a Libertarian bid if he loses in the Republican Primary. “No, to the contrary,” Ramaswamy said. “We’re actually bringing many of those independents, Libertarians, young people, college students to the Republican party and I hope into the Iowa Caucus.”

Despite being lower in polling than the other Republican candidates, Ramaswamy believes he has momentum to reach the White House.

“I think we’re doing things differently building a broad coalition,” Ramaswamy said. “That not only allows me to succeed in this Iowa Caucus and in our primary, but also plan ahead to win the general election in a landslide as I believe we will.”

Ramaswamy also stopped in Clarence and Dewitt, Iowa.

The next GOP Presidential Primary Debate will be on January 10th in Des Moines, five days before the Iowa Caucus.