VNA Community Services in Galesburg closes again due to COVID

With COVID cases rising in Knox County, a senior center Has decIded to close its doors fOr the saftey of their guests and staff.

The Center for Disease Control indicates Knox County has a high transmission rate, it’s in code red, the most severe warning.

VNA Community Services in Galesburg was closed for nearly 500 days, being open again only lasted two weeks.

Michael Bennett is the executive director and said they decided to close their doors due to COVID cases rising in the area.

“We were actually adviced by the health department to go head and lock our doors for the time being,” said Bennett.

Although no one will be allowed inside the facility they will still provide their meal services.

“We will still be providing all of the programs that we have ever provided with the expection of the gym,” said Bennett. “Call ahead to reserve your meal show up the next day hopefully with a $5 suggested donation if not do not worry we will not turn you away.”

VNA Community Services said they’re monitoring the numbers and won’t have a time frame of when they’ll open again.