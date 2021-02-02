VNA in Galesburg is holding its 2nd Annual Put Your Heart Into It fundraiser

Two organizations in Galesburg are teaming up to keep seniors from going hungry.



The Volunteer Network on Aging is holding its 2nd Annual Put Your Heart Into It fundraiser this month, the goal is to provide meals for seniors.



John Bodenhamer knows first hand what the Volunteer Network on Aging can do.



He says the organization helped him get back on his feet after he was hospitalized a couple of years ago.

“The VNA came by they brought me a shower chair for my shower they checked my blood signs they sat and talked to me about everything that was going on,” said Bodenhamer.

Ellen Larsen who’s the executive director said the organization has seen a big change since then. It regularly served meals to 80 seniors before the pandemic, now that number is up to 230.

“We’re able to grow with some financial assistances from the state and federal government the FCCRA, the families first act, the Cares Act, then our local community foundation was extraordianarly helpful helping us feed seniors in our community,” said Larsen.

Sara Yemm is the manager at Yemm Auto Group of Galesburg heard about the rise in food insecurity in seniors and decided to be part of the fundraiser.

“Once we heard there was a need we felt like this was something we wanted to get involved with and assist in anyway we could so at that point The Put Your Heart Into It event was born,” said Yemm. “For every client that we serve at our Service and Parts department in the month of Feburary we are going to be making a donation towards a meal for a local senior.”

Last year’s fundraiser raised $1,500.