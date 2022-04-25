Knox County’s Volunteer Network on Aging reopened on Monday.



It closed when the pandemic started in March 2020, now it has a new computer room. The fitness room reopened as well as the dining room for its hot meals program.



Anita Nichols is a senior who uses the workout equipment they offer.

“Very convenient it’s small it has everything you need to work your upper and lower body I can work a walk on the treadmill and not have the pain I have when I walk on concrete,” said Nichols.

On Monday the VNA welcomed back seniors to their dining area and enjoy a warm meal.

For some it was their first time going to the VNA, which was the case of Dale Logsdon who heard about the hot meals program through a friend.

“He said you just drive up and they come out and bring the meal to you which is good for people who haven’t gotten up in years,” said Lodsdon. “I live by myself now so its really neat to get a good cook meal.”

VNA program director Angie Olivas said they’re making sure things are always getting cleaned.

“Everything is clean that we have a professional cleaner come in twice a week we also do disinfect surfaces end of individuals can also disinfect the machines are using at the fitness center,” said Olivas.

VNA has been providing services for seniors in Knox County for over 100 years.