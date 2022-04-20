Knox County’s Volunteer Network on Aging, or VNA, has been closed most of the time since the start of the pandemic back in March of 2020, but they plans to open doors back up on April 25.

According to a press release, two programs that will be restarting to serve the seniors of Knox County are Congregate Meals and The New Age New Image Fitness Center. Hot meals will be available to residents 60 or older, if reserved in advance, for a suggested donation of $5 per meal, though no recipient will be turned away due to inability to pay. The Fitness Center will be open weekdays from 8:00 am – 4:00 p.m. and will be free to use until April 25, 2023 to anyone 60+ with a note from their doctor. VNA will also be opening a computer lab with amenities geared to connecting with current technology. The VNA will be offering tech classes to coincide with our engAGED programs to help seniors become savvier in the realm of technology.

The reopening marks the continuance of over 100 years serving seniors in the area, and some new staff will assist those using the resources of the VNA. New Executive Director Michael John Bennett said he’s excited about serving the seniors of Knox County. “It is great to know that the community is behind us, and we are incredibly elated to be able to offer some shiny new programs and get back to doing the things we do best,” Bennett said. “I am personally looking forward to seeing our seniors again and showing off everything we have been working on since we had to close our doors all those months ago. There may even be a surprise or two in store for long-time patrons of VNA.”

VNA Community Services has continued most of its programming throughout the pandemic, thanks to the Knox County United Way, Noon Lion’s Club, Rotary, Galesburg Community Foundation, KCCDD and many more. The mission of the VNA is to provide programs and services that allow local seniors to maintain or improve their quality of life so that they can remain thriving in their homes. VNA is a not-for-profit agency providing vital services to citizens of Knox County for over 100 years. For more information, click here or call (309) 342-1152.