Martha Redbone, a Native and African-American vocalist-songwriter-composer and educator, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in the spacious Butterworth Center Library, 1105 8th St., Moline.

The performance is part of the “Music at Butterworth Center” series. Complimentary refreshments will be served in the historic dining room after the performance.

Redbone’s unique style celebrates her Black American and Native American roots with a gumbo of folk, blues, and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Kentucky, plus an infusion of eclectic grit from pre-gentrified Brooklyn, New York. She tells stories in her wide vocal range about life as a woman and mother, as well as social justice and bridging the past with the present. Her music has won accolades and a variety of awards, such as the sixth annual Independent Music Award for Best R&B Album for her album “Skintalk.”

The event is funded by the William Butterworth Foundation, manager of both Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House, 817 11 Ave., Moline. There is no charge for admission. For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit here.

The concert is presented in collaboration with Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series, which makes performing arts accessible by bringing top-quality performers directly to schools and the community. Learn more here.

