The weather was good in Davenport on Saturday morning and that allowed for a group of car owners to celebrate the Volkswagen.

This was in the parking lot at the German American Heritage Center.

Some great looking Volkswagen bugs, buses and more.

These are car owners who are very proud of their vehicles and excited to have the spring weather rolling in so they can get out and show them off.

“Almost everybody has some kind of memory of VWs back in the ’60s and ’70s,” said Phil Vernon of the Bi State VW Club. “Very common, very high-sales car back in the day. They have around here become almost non-existent because they have succumbed to the elements over time.”

The Bi State VW Club provided many of the cars there and they’ll have a much bigger show in Hampton in August.

It’s a fundraiser for Camp Courageous, a camp for children with disabilities in Monticello.