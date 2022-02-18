Cindy Frazier grew up playing volleyball at Moline High School and played throughout college.

Now, the sport she loves is helping her when she needs it most.

Craig Fyfe is Cindy’s brother and says, in 2018, Cindy was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Last fall, the mother of two found out the cancer had spread to different parts of her body.

Family and friends are raising money through Venmo and GoFundMe and say this volleyball tournament will help the family.

“With the money raised going to my sister to help pay for her medical expenses and whatnot, so we really appreciate it,” said Fyfe. “We really appreciate it. We really appreciate the volleyball community coming out and supporting her in this way.”

The volleyball tournament will be held at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

Nikolas Kerr is the organizer for Sunday’s tournament and says this event is already looking promising.

“We will have 24 teams from as far away as Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City … some players from Des Moines, I believe, are coming,” said Kerr. “The entire area is coming down on the 20th, so we’re real excited about that.”

Kerry says the large turnout expected for the event is no surprise.

“The QC volleyball community has always done a really good job of rallying around each other,” said Kerr. “As a player and a tournament organizer, I’ve been in at least two dozen different fundraiser tournaments.”