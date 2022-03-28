Volunteer firefighters from Fruitland, Montpelier, Buffalo, and Blue Grass received Hazardous Material (Hazmat) training from the Muscatine Fire Department (MFD) as part of their Firefighter 1 curriculum recently.

The 16-hour course on Hazmat Operations was held Saturday at Station 2 in Muscatine, a news release says.

“This is part of the 160-hour Firefighter 1 program that they need to be certified by the State of Iowa,” said Jason Vershoore, fire mechanic and fire inspector for the department.

Vershoore was the lead instructor for the class and was assisted by Firefighter Craig Chelf.

This is the second year that the department has conducted the three-day class to help the volunteer firefighters earn their certification, the release says.

Vershoore and other Muscatine firefighters conduct the class on their off-days, the release says.

“I think they all enjoyed themselves,” Vershoore said of those attending the class.