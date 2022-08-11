Volunteer Iowa has awarded $9.18 million in grant funding received from AmeriCorps to 21 programs statewide, including four new programs this year. These grants will support more than 800 AmeriCorps members in Iowa who serve with nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations statewide. Two planning grants totaling $76,000 have been awarded to support organizations interested in exploring and launching new AmeriCorps programs.

In addition to the grant funding, AmeriCorps will provide an additional $2.6 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for AmeriCorps members in Iowa funded by these grants. AmeriCorps members receive an award of approximately $6,500 after completing a full term of service that they can use for tuition at eligible schools and educational programs or for qualified student loan repayment. Locally, the City of Davenport AmeriCorps and Youth Corps Program received funding to focus on reducing the high school dropout rate by serving with organizations that support kids.

“AmeriCorps members have been game changers for so many Iowa communities in recent years, so we are thrilled to be able to award funding to support 800 more to help move Iowa forward,” said Adam Lounsbury, Executive Director of Volunteer Iowa.

Over the next year, AmeriCorps members will address urgent local needs in Iowa through a variety of service opportunities, including supporting individuals in obtaining or maintaining safe and affordable housing and helping low-income individuals and persons with disabilities with energy efficiency measures to cut their utility costs. This year’s funding includes money from AmeriCorps’ $1 billion American Rescue Plan allocation, which supports efforts to respond to the public health, education and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Programs statewide are currently recruiting AmeriCorps members to serve next year. Iowa AmeriCorps members may be eligible to receive benefits including a living allowance, health care, childcare and the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award. Click here to search and apply for AmeriCorps positions in Iowa.