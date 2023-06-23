A popular Quad City event’s lack of volunteers could mean this is the last Coal Valley Days celebration.

Coal Valley Days has been part of the community for 35 years. The family event with fireworks, music, local vendors, a large car show, a parade, and lots of kid entertainment is Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1.

So far, only about 20 people are expected to volunteer. But the event needs at least 50, and organizers would like to have 100 volunteers.

“We are in need of volunteers right now,” said Event Director Steph Genoa. “Right now we only have 20 volunteers signed up that are willing to help, so this very well could be the last year.”

To volunteer, visit here.

Here’s the event schedule:

Friday, June 30



5 p.m. – gates open

5-8:30 p.m. – Petting Zoo open

5-9 p.m. – Kids’ area open

5-9 p.m. – Concessions open

6 p.m. – KIDSBUCKS Game Show

8 p.m. – KIDSBUCKS Game Show

9 p.m. – fireworks (bring lawn chairs)

7:30-11:30 p.m. Nuclear Plowboys