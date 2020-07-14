Volunteers continue searching for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Volunteers from all over Davenport continue searching for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.



Crews spent the weekend searching Credit Island and spent today near South Concord Street but have come up with nothing yet.



Nearly a hundred people have been looking for Breasia since she went missing.



Organizers say they will continue doing their search until she is found.



“It’s encourging for our area to see all of the people, people from different walks of life social, economic status, different races different nationalities coming out here for this little girl and help this little girl and bring her home,” said Anton D. Taylor.



The search party will be meeting tomorrow at 9 a.m.