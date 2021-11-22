Volunteers ensure Jefferson Elementary kids eat free over holiday break

As the Thanksgiving break approaches for schools, not all kids will have access to the food they need. That’s where some QC volunteers step in.

Volunteers with Jefferson School Partners are preparing food baskets to help feed Jefferson Elementary School families during the holiday school closure. The baskets, filled via cash and food donations from the “Kids Eat Free” program, Hy-Vee Stores and the River Bend Food Bank, are being prepared Monday and will be distributed the week of Thanksgiving to low-income families at Jefferson. A press release from “Kids Eat Free” said that without this program, “many of these children eat not well or not at all when school is closed and so this program is critically important to these families over the Thanksgiving Holiday.”