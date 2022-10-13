On Tuesday, October 4, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and pulled up their boots to help improve local water quality.

Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a non-profit water quality organization, held their annual Fall Snapshot to conduct water-quality tests and collect data, a news release says.

Thirty volunteers participated in this citizen-science event. They ranged from conservation students to retired outdoor enthusiasts.

Thanks to their efforts, more than 60 sites on creeks, streams, and lakes were tested throughout Scott County.

Volunteer Scott Bean collects a water sample (contributed photo)

This data is added to Iowa’s largest water quality database, run by Partners of Scott County Watersheds, for public viewing and trend analysis. The data and trends help the non-profit group to focus their efforts and guide where to implement water quality improvement projects.

While this most recent Snapshot’s data are yet to be fully analyzed, a quick glance provides these observations: Three streams were found by volunteers to be dried up at testing locations, with 13 additional sites under the recommended levels of transparency (clarity). All sites’ pH levels were found to be within optimal range to support wildlife, the release says.

A full summary of this year’s water quality data will be presented by the organization at a forum from noon until 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Eastern Avenue Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

Partners of Scott County Watersheds hosts volunteer water-quality monitoring events (Snapshots) three times per year. People of all backgrounds and experience levels are welcome to join and take a hands-on approach to improving local watersheds.

To learn more about the non-profit organization, Snapshot events, and other ways to get involved, visit here.