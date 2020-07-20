Volunteers from Scott and Clinton Counties continue searching for Breasia

Volunteers from Scott and Clinton Counties continued searching for Breasia as Federal agents and local law enforcement are looking for any leads.



Chance Knees is the Clinton County Emergency Managment Coordinator and said they counted 347 volunteers since they started their search in Low Moor.



Jay Kadner has been volunteering for the past four days ans said he’s doing his part to help out the family.



“Most of these people who are here don’t know the family at all, I certainly don’t know them, I have grandkids myself if one of my kids, grand kids I’d want somebody to help,” said Kadner.



This is the first time Anne Garton has help in the search in Low Moor and said she was glad to see people volunteer.



“It’s important for our community to surround this family and this child and be a part of this search to bring her home,”



At this time, there is no longer a need for search volunteers in the Clinton Area.