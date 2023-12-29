After they found out almost $3,000 worth of electrical equipment was stolen on Christmas night from Crossroads’ light display at Weed Park, volunteers showed up as early as 9:30 in the morning to help clean, fine-tune things, and get the lights back up and running on Friday.

(photo by Michael Frachalla)

“We thought we better quick swing through and make sure they have enough help,” said local volunteer Jenell Kassel. “And many hands make light work, right?”

“We had 25 volunteers and really good, working volunteers who were shown what to do, took it into their own hands, and made sure that everything was lit,” said Megan Francis, event organizer.

Organizers say this wouldn’t have been possible without volunteers stepping up.

“That’s what made us realize, not only are our services important but the light show is important,” said Francis. “The community is important and we’re all going to come together to make this happen.”

(photo my Michael Frachalla)

Some people were inspired to help by volunteering because of how much the display meant to organizer Megan Francis.

“I could tell she was pretty emotional about it and for how much work they put into it,” said Kassel. “I know they had some ups and downs through this whole thing. I really appreciate that she continues to spend her time doing this and I know she is a huge volunteer in the community. I wanted to make sure I supported her.”

The non-profit organizer Crossroads, Inc. was able to avoid heavy financial losses, thanks to donations from the community. Francis also says a Muscatine credit union members committee, who also run a different light show, has offered to double community donations or match up to

$5,000, according to the Crossroads Facebook page.

“We are just at that $5,000 match,” said Francis. “Within the next few hours we should hit that and will let them know that their support for the community is also amazing.”

“This community has always come to show us that even when there is a dark light….that we can come around and surpass that and we do excellent things here,” said Crossroads Board member and volunteer Tasha Phillips.

Francis says the light show should be all ready and good to go for its final day on Saturday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Crossroads helps seniors and people with disabilities to access “lives they want, with care they deserve,” according to the group website.

To donate to the light display, visit the here.