If you want to support the QC community, enjoy working with kids and want to help change the story of a child in foster care, EveryChild may have the opportunity for you.

EveryChild is recruiting volunteers for the Rock Island County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program to advocate for the best interests and safety of young victims of abuse and neglect. CASA volunteers are everyday citizens, specially trained by CASA of Rock Island County and appointed by a juvenile court judge to children 17 years and younger to be the eyes and ears of the judge and the voice of the child. They gather information, identify resources and work in partnership with all parties to the case to ensure the child’s needs are met.

Rock Island County has over 250 children in foster care, and he ultimate goal of CASA is to help ensure every child has a safe, permanent home, through reunification, guardianship or adoption. The next community training for CASAs begins in March. To learn more about CASA of Rock Island County and how you can be a voice for a child in need please, click here, call (309) 736-7170 x109 or email here.