Volunteers needed for 43rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Holiday Party

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is in need of volunteers to distribute books, gifts and other items from 5 to 7 p.m. during their 43rd Annual Children’s Holiday Party.

Those interested in signing up to volunteer may call the Martin Luther King Center’s main line at 309-732-2999.

The Rock Island Kiwanis Club has been an active sponsor of the Annual Children’s Holiday Party every year since 1976.

This year, Royal Neighbors of America is pitching in to provide financial support for the event.

Children of all ages are welcome to attend, provided they are accompanied by an adult, although festivities are geared more toward youngsters between the ages of 3 and 12 years old.

Families can expect to make crafts, play games, eat treats, receive books and even take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Martin Luther King Center is located at 630 9th Street in Rock Island.

More information about the Center can be found here and here.