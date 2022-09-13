Partners of Scott County Watersheds (PSCW) needs volunteers for their upcoming Fall Snapshot water quality monitoring event. PSCW will host the citizen science-oriented event on Tuesday, October 4 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. where volunteers will help conduct water quality tests and collect data to improve our local water health.

The day will start at the Surrey Heights Fire Station, 5002 Crow Creek Road in Bettendorf, where volunteers will receive training on water quality testing while enjoying complimentary coffee and donuts. Afterwards, groups of three or four people will collect data from five to seven sites around Scott County. This data will include pH, nitrogen, chloride and more. After collecting this information from each site, groups will meet back at Surrey Heights for free pizza and t-shirts.

The data collected from the Snapshot project goes into one of the largest water quality databases in Iowa. The data is then analyzed for patterns and trends to identify any areas of impairment. PSCW can use this information to take the next steps to protect and improve the county’s water quality.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join and no prior experience is necessary. Click here to register for the event. Email info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org with questions or call 563-336-3378.