The Rock Island National Cemetery needs volunteers to place American flags at the headstones of fallen service members in honor of Memorial Day. Flag placement will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, flag placement will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 27.
 
Volunteers should plan to arrive early due to the incredible amount of support from the greater Quad Cities area, which will result in higher than usual levels of traffic into the Cemetery. Volunteers should enter at the Moline entrance to the Arsenal, located in downtown Moline. ID is not mandatory for volunteers but encouraged to speed the entry process. All volunteers will receive flags and instructions once they enter the Cemetery.
 
For more information, call 309-782-2094. Hot dogs will be served to participants and volunteers at the conclusion of flag placement. Flag removal begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, weather permitting.