River Action is seeking volunteers to help out with the 13th-annual Floatzilla on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Floatzilla is the largest paddle sports festival on the Mississippi River, where participants launch from various locations in the Quad Cities and attempt to break the world record for largest flotilla at Sunset Park, Rock Island.

In 2010, the world record for largest flotilla — more than 1,700 canoeists and kayakers — was set at the confluence of Pittsburgh’s three rivers to float together.

The canoe and kayak event will be held on Aug. 20 in Sunset Park, Rock Island, and at six other locations along the QC riverfront, according to a River Action release. Volunteer opportunities are from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and include: registration and packet pick-up, launch assistance, unloading assistance, parking, boat security, portage assistance, and cleanup.

The majority of help is needed on Saturday, but there are also opportunities for volunteers on Friday evening at Credit Island during packet pick-up, the release says.

All volunteers will receive a free Floatzilla 2022 T-shirt, pizza party and orientation, and a boat-load of thanks for their help. Volunteers must be at least high school aged unless accompanied by an adult.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit www.riveraction.org/volunteer. You may also call the River Action office at 563-322-2969 or email riveraction@riveraction.org. For more information on the event, click HERE.