Volunteers needed for Fulton holiday tradition

The City of Fulton is gearing up for the annual Fulton Christmas Walk, and volunteers are needed for a mainstay of the event!

A live nativity scene will be part of the Christmas Walk December 3, and volunteers of all ages are needed to portray the characters in the display. Volunteers will be asked to take part in the scene for 30 minutes, and costumes, music and background props are provided. The live nativity will be on the northeast lawn of the old Drives Bulding across the street from the de Immigrant windmill.

The live nativity at the annual Fulton Christmas Walk is Friday, December 3 from 5:00-7:30 p.m.. Interested volunteers should contact Jude Holesinger at (563) 249-6115.