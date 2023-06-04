River Action needs volunteers to help with their annual Explore the River Series. Volunteers are needed to help with both Riverine Walks and Channel Cat Talks.

Channel Cat Talk Volunteers:

Pick up the receiver/headsets/microphones/change/sign-in sheet at least a day in advance from the office and return them afterward.

Sign in attendees on the sign-up sheet.

Take money/make change for walk-on attendees. River Action will provide bills for change.

Take photos of the walk/talk on your cell photo/camera to send to River Action later.

Hand out headsets/receivers to attendees.

Give the lecturer their microphone/receiver.

Assist the lecturer as needed.

Riverine Walk Volunteers:

Pick up sign-up sheet/change at least the day before lectures and return them afterward.

Sign in attendees on the sign-up sheet.

Take money/make change for walk-on attendees. River Action will provide bills for change.

Take photos of the walk/talk on your cell photo/camera to send to River Action later.

Assist the lecturer as needed.

Riverine Walks:

1. June 24th, Infrastructure Along Pool 15

2. July 22nd, Green Rooftops

3. July 29th, Butterworth Center

4. August 12th, Mercado on 5th

5. August 23rd, Floreciente to Sylvan

6. August 26th, Floreciente to Sylvan

7. August 30th, Creepy Quad Cities

8. September 2nd, Creepy Quad Cities



Channel Cat Talks:

1. June 20th, Ferrying on the Mississippi

2. July 25th, Ecology of the Mississippi River

3. August 8th, Coastguard on the Mississippi River

4. August 15th, Plastic Pollution on the Mighty Mississippi

5. August 17th, Plastic Pollution of the Mighty Mississippi

6. August 22nd, Lock and Dam 15 Improvements

7. August 29th, Commercial Fishing

To volunteer for a Channel Cat Talk or Riverine Walk or for more information, email Dayna Kraklio at dkraklio@riveraction.org. For more information on River Action, click here.



