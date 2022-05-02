Partners of Scott County Watersheds (PSCW) is holding their spring “Snapshot” Water Quality Monitoring event to observe a typical day’s water conditions at over 60 streams, lakes and rivers in Scott County. Volunteers will be at the Davenport Public Works Building, located at 1200 E. 46 Street in Davenport, from 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. After receiving training, volunteers spend the rest of the day collecting data on pH, nitrogen and chloride levels and more at 5-7 designated sites around Scott County.

The data collected from the Snapshots is entered into the largest water quality database in Iowa. PSCW analyzes the data for patterns and trends to identify areas of impairment. They use the information to work with agencies and individuals to implement projects and improve the county’s water quality.

For more information or to volunteer, click here or contact Kelsi Massengale, Watershed and Volunteer Coordinator at Nahant Marsh Education Center, at 563-336-3378.