Volunteers needed to help beautify downtown Bettendorf

The City of Bettendorf needs the community’s help in cleaning up its downtown area.

Along with the Downtown Bettendorf Organization and XStream Cleanup, the City is sponsoring a Downtown Bettendorf Cleanup initiative next week.

All ages are welcome to participate in the event on Monday, April 5.

Volunteers can meet at Bettendorf City Hall Plaza, 1609 State Street, any time between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Supplies such as bags, grabbers, vests and gloves will be provided.

Lunch will also be provided.

Masks are recommended but not required.

Those interested in volunteering must register here by Thursday, April 1.

In the case of inclement weather, a rain date has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.

Follow the City of Bettendorf on Facebook and Twitter for updates.