Partners of Scott County Watersheds and Iowa DNR invite you to help improve a natural fish habitat!

Partners of Scott County Watersheds adopted the Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area near Mt. Joy in 2020, in partnership with the Iowa DNR. The organizations have worked to clear out invasive species, overgrown brush and trash, as well as improve wildlife habitat. Volunteers are needed to help remove unwanted cedar trees from the shoreline, tie them to cinderblocks and bring out to the frozen pond. In the spring when the ice thaws, the trees will sink and become natural fish habitat.

The volunteer workday at Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area is Saturday, February 12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at 21111 Scott Park Road, Davenport.

For more information, email Kelsi Massengale, Watershed and Volunteer Coordinator, or call (563) 336-3378. Learn more about the Nahant Marsh Education Center here.