Volunteers needed to test water quality in Scott County

Volunteers are needed to help out in the Spring Snapshot water quality monitoring event hosted by Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

The Spring Snapshot event will take place Tuesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Davenport Public Works building located at 1200 East 46th Street in Davenport.

Groups of volunteers will test around 60 sites in Scott County for nitrogen, phosphorus, chloride, pH, temperature, turbidity, and macroinvertebrates, among other things.

These Snapshots are done three times a year and have been taking place since 2003.

Anybody can volunteer for the Spring Snapshot event. No previous experience is required. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is free and volunteers will get training, a free t-shirt, and a pizza lunch.

Visit this website to reserve a spot to volunteer. If you have any questions, you can email them here.