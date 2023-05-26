Hundreds of volunteers placed American Flags on the graves of U. S. military veterans Thursday at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island in observance of Memorial Day.

More than 30,000 flags were placed on the graves of veterans as far back as the Civil War and Spanish-American War. It’s a Memorial Day tradition that goes back decades.

“This event this Memorial Day is an opportunity for this great Quad Cities community to support all of those service members who passed. As you watch it happen, you can see a shadow of American Flags passing over all the gravestones,” said Col. Dan Mitchell, Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander. “It’s pretty cool to see. A little bit of a chill goes up my spine.”