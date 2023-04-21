The tornado that hit Chippiannock Cemetery on April 4 caused incredible damage to the historic trees. Illinois Extension will host a clean-up in partnership with the Chippiannock Cemetery Association, according to a news release.

With the philosophy of “many hands make light work,” volunteers are invited to join the event on Wednesday, May 3, from 9-11 a.m. An education tree walk will be offered at 11 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to register for the event in advance, but walk-ins are welcome. Activities will include pick up and transport of sticks, small branches, and pre-cut logs. Participants are encouraged to wear close-toed shoes and be prepared to walk on uneven terrain.

If available, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own wheelbarrows, garden carts, or trucks to transport tree material. Community members are welcome to take the debris with them for personal use. Sign up to help here or call the Illinois Extension office in Milan at 309-756-9978.

ABOUT ILLINOIS EXTENSION:

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for the University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.