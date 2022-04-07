The Carl Sandburg College Community Garden seeks volunteers to assist with planting, growing and harvesting food from the garden this year.

There are no qualifications to be a Sandburg Community Garden volunteer aside from a passion for giving back to the community, a news release says.

All supplies needed for garden volunteers, including gloves, are included. Volunteers will not need to purchase anything.

Established in 2011 near the entrance to Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, the Sandburg Community Garden produces thousands of pounds of freshly grown food each year that is donated to those in need. Work in the garden is done entirely by volunteers.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Melinda Webber at melwebber2@gmail.com.