The Quad City Engineering & Science Council (QCESC) needs volunteers to support students who are competing at the inaugural FIRST LEGO League robotics qualifying event on Saturday, December 3rd at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue in East Moline. Approximately 150 students ages 9-14 from 22 Illinois teams built robots and prepared presentations to compete for awards and a chance to advance to the next level of competition.

QCESC is looking for volunteers to support the event. No experience is necessary for most volunteer positions and both technical and non-technical backgrounds are welcome. Training will be provided as necessary. Friends, neighbors and family members are welcome to volunteer, including college and high school students. Volunteers work side-by-side with students to develop their leadership and critical thinking skills and build self-confidence.

This year’s challenge, “Superpowered,” asked students to focus on energy. They’ll explore the ways in which energy is crucial to everyday life and consider where energy comes from, how it’s generated, how it’s distributed and how much is being used.

For more information and to volunteer, click here.

The Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization representing approximately 23 technical societies in the Quad City area with approximately 3,000 associated members. Its mission is to promote and support engineering, science, and technical professionals and associated societies in Quad City Region, and to encourage and support students to study in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) related fields. Learn more here.

FIRST is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured after-school programs. An international not-for-profit organization founded by Dean Kamen in 1989, FIRST has a proven impact on STEM learning, interest and skill-building well beyond high school. Learn more here.