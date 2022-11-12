A live Nativity scene is being organized as part of the Fulton Christmas Walk 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

According to a news release, volunteers are needed to portray the characters of the Holy Nativity. Each volunteer will be asked to take part in the scene for 30 minutes.

The stable with a small petting zoo will be near De Immigrant Windmill and Windmill Cultural Center at the corner of 1st Street and 10th Avenue. Costumes, music, and background props will be provided.

Volunteers may be adults or youth, individuals, families, or groups. All interested volunteers, contact Jude at 563-249-6115 for details and schedule.