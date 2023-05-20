Cemetery volunteers are needed for placement of American flags on Thursday, May 25, according to a news release.

The Rock Island National Cemetery seeks volunteers to place American flags at the headstones of fallen service members in honor of Memorial Day. Work to place the flags will begin at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 25, rain or shine.

Volunteers should plan to arrive early because the support from the greater Quad Cities area will result in high traffic into the cemetery. In the event of severe weather, flag placement will be at 4 p.m., Friday, May 26.

All volunteers must show up inside the cemetery to receive flags and instructions.

For more information, call 309-782-2094. Hot dogs will be served to participants and volunteers at the conclusion of flag placement. Work to remove the flags begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, weather permitting.