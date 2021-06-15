Volunteers sought to remove invasive plants at park

The Bettendorf Natural Resources Committee is looking for volunteers on Saturday, June 19, and Thursday, June 24, for removal of invasive phragmites (plants) at Pigeon Creek Park.

Gloves, trash bags, and loppers will be provided. Volunteers can bring their own loppers, if preferred. The removal work will be considered heavy duty, as volunteers will cut plants and transport them to the disposal area.

The removal area will be wet and muddy; volunteers are encouraged to wear muck boots or hip waders. Volunteers should also wear long pants and sleeves, closed-toed shoes, bring water, wear bug spray, sunscreen, and a hat.

No previous experience is necessary. Individuals under the age of 18 must have adult supervision.

Register here for the June 19th event (registration is open until June 17): http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/pigeon-creek-park-phragmites-removal-june-19-2021

Register here for the June 24th event (registration is open until June 22): http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/pigeon-creek-park-phragmites-removal-part-2-june-24-2021

Contact Steve Gustafson at iowagus@hotmail.com for more information.