Volunteers spent the morning along the Mississippi River in Davenport on Saturday near the band shell in LeClaire Park.

Several of them spent the morning picking up litter, saying they found a lot of cigarette butts and bottle caps. Another two dozen or so volunteers worked on painting the railing along the shore.

Volunteers spruce up the river side Saturday in Davenport with trash removal and painting. (photo by Eric Olsen.)

Cities and towns along the Mississippi River have a commitment to reduce plastic waste along the river. They encourage people to download the Marine Debris Tracker – check it out here.